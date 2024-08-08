Liquidity Services: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) on Thursday reported net income of $6 million…

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) on Thursday reported net income of $6 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 19 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 30 cents per share.

The surplus equipment company posted revenue of $93.6 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Liquidity Services expects its per-share earnings to range from 25 cents to 32 cents.

