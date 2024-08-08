Live Radio
Lipocine: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 8, 2024, 6:31 AM

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Salt Lake City-based company said it had a loss of 56 cents.

The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $89,600 in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $90,000.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LPCN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LPCN

