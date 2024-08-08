Lions Gate: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF.A) on Thursday reported a loss…

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF.A) on Thursday reported a loss of $59.4 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Santa Monica, California-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, were 9 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The motion picture producer and distributor posted revenue of $834.7 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $829.1 million.

