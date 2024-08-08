Lineage Cell: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (LCTX) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.8…

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (LCTX) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Carlsbad, California-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 4 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $1.4 million in the period.

