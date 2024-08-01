Lincoln National: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RADNOR, Pa. (AP) — RADNOR, Pa. (AP) — Lincoln National Corp. (LNC) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $895 million.…

RADNOR, Pa. (AP) — RADNOR, Pa. (AP) — Lincoln National Corp. (LNC) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $895 million.

The Radnor, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $5.11 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.84 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.78 per share.

The insurance and retirement business posted revenue of $5.15 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $4.53 billion, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.65 billion.

