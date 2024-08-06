Limbach: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WARRENDALE, Pa. (AP) — WARRENDALE, Pa. (AP) — Limbach Holdings, Inc. (LMB) on Tuesday reported net income of $6 million in its second quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Warrendale, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 50 cents.
The company posted revenue of $122.2 million in the period.
Limbach expects full-year revenue in the range of $515 million to $535 million.
