Limbach: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 6, 2024, 4:42 PM

WARRENDALE, Pa. (AP) — WARRENDALE, Pa. (AP) — Limbach Holdings, Inc. (LMB) on Tuesday reported net income of $6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Warrendale, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 50 cents.

The company posted revenue of $122.2 million in the period.

Limbach expects full-year revenue in the range of $515 million to $535 million.

