Lilly: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $2.97 billion.

The Indianapolis-based company said it had profit of $3.28 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.92 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.64 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $11.3 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.83 billion.

Lilly expects full-year earnings in the range of $16.10 to $16.60 per share, with revenue in the range of $45.4 billion to $46.6 billion.

