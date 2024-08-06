Ligand: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND) on Tuesday reported a loss of $51.9 million…

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND) on Tuesday reported a loss of $51.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Jupiter, Florida-based company said it had a loss of $2.88. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.40 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $41.5 million in the period.

Ligand expects full-year earnings in the range of $5 to $5.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $140 million to $157 million.

