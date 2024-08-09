Lifecore Biomedical: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHASKA, Minn. (AP) — CHASKA, Minn. (AP) — Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (LFCR) on Friday reported profit of $15.6 million in…

CHASKA, Minn. (AP) — CHASKA, Minn. (AP) — Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (LFCR) on Friday reported profit of $15.6 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Chaska, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 42 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains and to account for discontinued operations, were 5 cents per share.

The agricultural and food packaging products company posted revenue of $35.7 million in the period.

