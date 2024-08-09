Live Radio
Lifecore Biomedical: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 9, 2024, 5:47 PM

CHASKA, Minn. (AP) — CHASKA, Minn. (AP) — Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (LFCR) on Friday reported profit of $14.2 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chaska, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of 39 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 6 cents per share.

The agricultural and food packaging products company posted revenue of $30.2 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LFCR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LFCR

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

