Life360: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — Life360 Inc. (LIF) on Thursday reported a loss of $11 million in its second quarter.

The San Mateo, California-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The maker of location sharing mobile applications posted revenue of $84.9 million in the period.

Life360 expects full-year revenue in the range of $370 million to $378 million.

