Liberty Formula One: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 9, 2024, 6:45 AM

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Liberty Formula One B (FWONB) on Thursday reported profit of $24 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Englewood, Colorado-based company said it had net income of 10 cents.

The media and entertainment company posted revenue of $853 million in the period.

