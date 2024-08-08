Liberty Broadband: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Liberty Broadband Corp. (LBRDK) on Thursday reported net income of $195 million…

Liberty Broadband Corp. (LBRDK) on Thursday reported net income of $195 million in its second quarter.

The Englewood, Colorado-based company said it had net income of $1.36 per share.

The tracking stock posted revenue of $246 million in the period.

