Lexinfintech: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SHENZHEN, China (AP) — SHENZHEN, China (AP) — Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd (LX) on Tuesday reported earnings of $31.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Shenzhen, China-based company said it had profit of 19 cents.

The online consumer finance company posted revenue of $501 million in the period.

