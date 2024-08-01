Lexicon: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) on Thursday reported a loss of…

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) on Thursday reported a loss of $53.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 18 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $1.6 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.7 million.

