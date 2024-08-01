Legget & Platt: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CARTHAGE, Mo. (AP) — CARTHAGE, Mo. (AP) — Leggett & Platt Inc. (LEG) on Thursday reported a loss of $602.2…

CARTHAGE, Mo. (AP) — CARTHAGE, Mo. (AP) — Leggett & Platt Inc. (LEG) on Thursday reported a loss of $602.2 million in its second quarter.

The Carthage, Missouri-based company said it had a loss of $4.39 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 29 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 29 cents per share.

The engineered component manufacturer posted revenue of $1.13 billion in the period, which also met Street forecasts.

Legget & Platt expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.10 to $1.25 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.3 billion to $4.5 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LEG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LEG

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.