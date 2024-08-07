LegalZoom: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.3…

On a per-share basis, the Mountain View, California-based company said it had net income of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 10 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The online platform for legal services posted revenue of $177.4 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $172.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, LegalZoom said it expects revenue in the range of $165 million to $169 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $675 million to $685 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

