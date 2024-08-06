LCI: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — LCI Industries (LCII) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $61.2 million.…

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — LCI Industries (LCII) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $61.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Elkhart, Indiana-based company said it had net income of $2.40.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.29 per share.

The recreational vehicle parts supplier posted revenue of $1.05 billion in the period, which matched Street forecasts.

