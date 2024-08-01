Live Radio
Laureate Education: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 1, 2024, 7:42 AM

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) on Thursday reported profit of $128.1 million in its second quarter.

The Miami-based company said it had net income of 83 cents per share.

The for-profit higher education purveyor posted revenue of $499.2 million in the period.

