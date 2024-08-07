Latham Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LATHAM, N.Y. (AP) — LATHAM, N.Y. (AP) — Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $13.3 million.…

LATHAM, N.Y. (AP) — LATHAM, N.Y. (AP) — Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $13.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Latham, New York-based company said it had profit of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 15 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The swimming pool maker posted revenue of $160.1 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $156 million.

Latham Group expects full-year revenue in the range of $495 million to $525 million.

