Larimar: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BALA CYNWYD, Pa. (AP) — BALA CYNWYD, Pa. (AP) — Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (LRMR) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

BALA CYNWYD, Pa. (AP) — BALA CYNWYD, Pa. (AP) — Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (LRMR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $21.6 million in its second quarter.

The Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 32 cents per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LRMR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LRMR

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.