Landsea: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Landsea Homes Corp. (LSEA) on Thursday reported earnings of $2.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 36 cents per share.

The residential homebuilder posted revenue of $431.1 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $336.2 million.

