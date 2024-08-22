Lancaster Colony: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) — WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Lancaster Colony Corp. (LANC) on Thursday reported net income of $34.8 million…

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Lancaster Colony Corp. (LANC) on Thursday reported net income of $34.8 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Westerville, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $1.26. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, were $1.35 per share.

The specialty food maker posted revenue of $452.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $158.6 million, or $5.76 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.87 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LANC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LANC

