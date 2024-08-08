Lamar: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Lamar Advertising Co. (LAMR) on Thursday reported a key measure…

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Lamar Advertising Co. (LAMR) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter.

The Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $213.5 million, or $2.08 per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $137.3 million, or $1.34 per share.

The outdoor and transit advertising company, based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, posted revenue of $565.3 million in the period.

Lamar expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $7.75 to $7.90 per share.

