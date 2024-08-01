Labcorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGTON, N.C. (AP) — BURLINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of…

BURLINGTON, N.C. (AP) — BURLINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $205.3 million.

The Burlington, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of $2.43 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.94 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.78 per share.

The medical laboratory operator posted revenue of $3.22 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.2 billion.

Labcorp expects full-year earnings in the range of $14.30 to $14.90 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LH

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.