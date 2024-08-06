L.B. Foster: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — L.B. Foster Co. (FSTR) on Tuesday reported profit of $2.8 million in its second…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — L.B. Foster Co. (FSTR) on Tuesday reported profit of $2.8 million in its second quarter.

The Pittsburgh-based company said it had profit of 26 cents per share.

The railroad track manufacturer posted revenue of $140.8 million in the period.

