Kulicke and Soffa: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SINGAPORE (AP) — SINGAPORE (AP) — Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $12.3 million.

The Singapore-based company said it had net income of 22 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 35 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 30 cents per share.

The semiconductor equipment maker posted revenue of $181.7 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Kulicke and Soffa said it expects revenue in the range of $170 million to $190 million.

