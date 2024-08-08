Krispy Kreme: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Krispy Kreme Inc. (DNUT) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.5 million…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Krispy Kreme Inc. (DNUT) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.5 million in its second quarter.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, were 5 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The doughnut wholesaler and retailer posted revenue of $438.8 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $436 million.

Krispy Kreme expects full-year earnings in the range of 24 cents to 28 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $1.65 billion to $1.69 billion.

