Kratos: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) — ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) — Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $7.9 million.

The Round Rock, Texas-based company said it had net income of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 14 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The military contractor posted revenue of $300.1 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $276.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Kratos said it expects revenue in the range of $265 million to $280 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.13 billion to $1.15 billion.

