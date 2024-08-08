Koppers: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) on Thursday reported profit of $26.8 million in its second…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) on Thursday reported profit of $26.8 million in its second quarter.

The Pittsburgh-based company said it had profit of $1.25 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.36 per share.

The maker of chemicals, carbon compounds and wood treatment products posted revenue of $563.2 million in the period.

Koppers expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.10 to $4.60 per share, with revenue expected to be $2.15 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KOP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KOP

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.