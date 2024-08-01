Kontoor: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB) on Thursday reported profit of $51.8 million in…

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB) on Thursday reported profit of $51.8 million in its second quarter.

The Greensboro, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of 92 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to 98 cents per share.

The maker of Wrangler and Lee apparel posted revenue of $606.9 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Kontoor expects its per-share earnings to be $1.25.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.70 to $4.80 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.63 billion.

