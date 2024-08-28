Kohl’s: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (AP) — MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (AP) — Kohl’s Corp. (KSS) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income…

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (AP) — MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (AP) — Kohl’s Corp. (KSS) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $66 million.

On a per-share basis, the Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of 59 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 46 cents per share.

The department store operator posted revenue of $3.73 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.8 billion.

Kohl’s expects full-year earnings to be $1.75 to $2.25 per share.

