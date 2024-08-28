Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Kohl's: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Kohl’s: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 28, 2024, 7:07 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (AP) — MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (AP) — Kohl’s Corp. (KSS) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $66 million.

On a per-share basis, the Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of 59 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 46 cents per share.

The department store operator posted revenue of $3.73 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.8 billion.

Kohl’s expects full-year earnings to be $1.75 to $2.25 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KSS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KSS

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up