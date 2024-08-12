Kodiak Gas: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Kodiak Gas Services Inc. (KGS) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings…

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Kodiak Gas Services Inc. (KGS) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $6.2 million.

The The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had net income of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 23 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 52 cents per share.

The provider of oil and gas infrastructure services posted revenue of $309.7 million in the period.

