Knife River: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Knife River Corp. (KNF) on Tuesday reported earnings of $77.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bismarck, North Dakota-based company said it had profit of $1.37.

The construction materials company posted revenue of $806.9 million in the period.

Knife River expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.8 billion to $3 billion.

