KLX Energy Services: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 49 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, came to 40 cents per share.

The service provider to oil and natural gas producers posted revenue of $180.2 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, KLX Energy Services said it expects revenue in the range of $175 million to $190 million.

