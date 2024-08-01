Live Radio
Kirby: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 1, 2024, 7:23 AM

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Kirby Corp. (KEX) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $83.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of $1.43.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.32 per share.

The barge operator posted revenue of $824.4 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KEX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KEX

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

