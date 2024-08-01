Kirby: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Kirby Corp. (KEX) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $83.9 million. On a per-share…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Kirby Corp. (KEX) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $83.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of $1.43.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.32 per share.

The barge operator posted revenue of $824.4 million in the period.

