Kimball Electronics: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

JASPER, Ind. (AP) — JASPER, Ind. (AP) — Kimball Electronics Inc. (KE) on Tuesday reported earnings of $7.5 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Jasper, Indiana-based company said it had profit of 30 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 33 cents per share.

The electronics manufacturing services company posted revenue of $430.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $20.5 million, or 81 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.71 billion.

Kimball Electronics expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.44 billion to $1.54 billion.

