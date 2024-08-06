Kenvue: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SKILLMAN, N.J. (AP) — SKILLMAN, N.J. (AP) — Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $58 million.…

The Skillman, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 32 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The consumer health company posted revenue of $4 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.93 billion.

Kenvue expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.10 to $1.20 per share.

