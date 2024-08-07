Kennedy-Wilson: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) on Wednesday reported a loss of $48.2 million in its second quarter.

The Beverly Hills, California-based company said it had a loss of 43 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 12 cents per share.

The real estate investment and services company posted revenue of $132 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KW

