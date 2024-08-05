Kemper: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Kemper Corp. (KMPR) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $75.4 million. On a per-share…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Kemper Corp. (KMPR) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $75.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of $1.16. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.42 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.19 per share.

The insurance holding company posted revenue of $1.13 billion in the period.

