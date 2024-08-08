Live Radio
Kelly Services: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 8, 2024, 7:51 AM

TROY, Mich. (AP) — TROY, Mich. (AP) — Kelly Services Inc. (KELYB) on Thursday reported earnings of $4.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Troy, Michigan-based company said it had profit of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 71 cents per share.

The staffing company posted revenue of $1.06 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KELYB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KELYB

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

