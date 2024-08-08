Kelly Services: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TROY, Mich. (AP) — TROY, Mich. (AP) — Kelly Services Inc. (KELYA) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $4.6 million.…

TROY, Mich. (AP) — TROY, Mich. (AP) — Kelly Services Inc. (KELYA) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $4.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Troy, Michigan-based company said it had net income of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 71 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 53 cents per share.

The staffing company posted revenue of $1.06 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.05 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KELYA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KELYA

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.