Kellanova: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — Kellanova (K) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $344 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of $1. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.01 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 90 cents per share.

The the maker of Pringles and other snacks posted revenue of $3.19 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.15 billion.

Kellanova expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.65 to $3.75 per share.

