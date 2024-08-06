Karyopharm Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $23.8 million.…

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $23.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Newton, Massachusetts-based company said it had net loss of 20 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 29 cents per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $42.8 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $36.1 million.

Karyopharm Therapeutics expects full-year revenue in the range of $145 million to $160 million.

