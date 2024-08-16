Kandi Tech: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

JINHUA, China (AP) — JINHUA, China (AP) — Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (KNDI) on Friday reported earnings of $1.7 million…

Listen now to WTOP News

JINHUA, China (AP) — JINHUA, China (AP) — Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (KNDI) on Friday reported earnings of $1.7 million in its second quarter.

The Jinhua, China-based company said it had profit of 2 cents per share.

The electric and all-terrain vehicle maker posted revenue of $39.2 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KNDI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KNDI

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.