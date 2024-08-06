K12: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — K12 Inc. (LRN) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $62.8…

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — K12 Inc. (LRN) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $62.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Reston, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.42.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.30 per share.

The online education company posted revenue of $534.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $204.2 million, or $4.69 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.04 billion.

