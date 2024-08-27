JOYY: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SINGAPORE (AP) — SINGAPORE (AP) — JOYY Inc. (YY) on Tuesday reported profit of $52.1 million in its second quarter.…

SINGAPORE (AP) — SINGAPORE (AP) — JOYY Inc. (YY) on Tuesday reported profit of $52.1 million in its second quarter.

The Singapore-based company said it had net income of 83 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.17 per share.

The social media company posted revenue of $565.1 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, JOYY said it expects revenue in the range of $555 million to $569 million.

