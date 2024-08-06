Jones Lang LaSalle: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. (JLL) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $84.4 million.…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. (JLL) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $84.4 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of $1.75 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.55 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.30 per share.

The financial and professional services company posted revenue of $5.63 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.35 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JLL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JLL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.