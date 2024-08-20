John B. Sanfilippo: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ELGIN, Ill. (AP) — ELGIN, Ill. (AP) — John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. (JBSS) on Tuesday reported earnings of…

ELGIN, Ill. (AP) — ELGIN, Ill. (AP) — John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. (JBSS) on Tuesday reported earnings of $10 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Elgin, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 86 cents per share.

The peanut and tree nut producer posted revenue of $269.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $60.2 million, or $5.15 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.07 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JBSS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JBSS

