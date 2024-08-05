J&J Snack Foods: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MT. LAUREL, N.J. (AP) — MT. LAUREL, N.J. (AP) — J&J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter…

MT. LAUREL, N.J. (AP) — MT. LAUREL, N.J. (AP) — J&J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $36.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Mt. Laurel, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $1.87. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.98 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.01 per share.

The drink and snack maker posted revenue of $440 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $441.7 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JJSF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JJSF

